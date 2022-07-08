Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla has announced the names of students who made the honor list for the spring 2022 semester. To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.
Area students included are:
Chillicothe, Missouri
Carter Allen, Colten Johnson, Christopher McCarthy and Isaac Washburn.
Conception Junction, Missouri
William Frueh.
Easton, Missouri
Ethan Brushwood.
Gallatin, Missouri
Andrew Warner.
Gilman City, Missouri
Jacob Roy and Riley Still.
Hamilton, Missouri
Nicholas Hartley and Julia Kanoy.
Helena, Missouri
Harlan Johnson.
Kidder, Missouri
Gabriel Riddle.
Kingston, Missouri
Michael Johnson.
Lathrop, Missouri
Remington Breuer and Trevor Seba.
Maryville, Missouri
Victoria Allen, Gunnar Grispino, Jonathan Holtman, Seth Nolte, Zachariah Springer and Creid Stoecklein.
Platte City, Missouri
Grant Albright and Aidan Stone.
Plattsburg, Missouri
Joshua Santy and Sydney Stephens.
Ravenwood, Missouri
Nathaniel Schieber.
Rock Port, Missouri
Ethan Lucas.
Savannah, Missouri
Dakota Tilley.
St. Joseph
Maria Alvarado, Jacob Ball, Celeste Blakely, Andrew Brunner, Justin Copeland, Tyler Dorsey, Danielle Dotson, Braeden Drag, Marissa Drag, Collin Gentry, Sophie Grier, Braxton Hardy, Jack Hausman, Payton Redemer, Ian Smith, Tori Tolen and Katherine Wise.
