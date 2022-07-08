Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla has announced the names of students who made the honor list for the spring 2022 semester. To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.

Area students included are:

Chillicothe, Missouri

Carter Allen, Colten Johnson, Christopher McCarthy and Isaac Washburn. 

Conception Junction, Missouri

William Frueh.

Easton, Missouri

Ethan Brushwood.

Gallatin, Missouri

Andrew Warner.

Gilman City, Missouri

Jacob Roy and Riley Still.

Hamilton, Missouri

Nicholas Hartley and Julia Kanoy.

Helena, Missouri

Harlan Johnson.

Kidder, Missouri

Gabriel Riddle.

Kingston, Missouri

Michael Johnson.

Lathrop, Missouri

Remington Breuer and Trevor Seba.

Maryville, Missouri

Victoria Allen, Gunnar Grispino, Jonathan Holtman, Seth Nolte, Zachariah Springer and Creid Stoecklein.

Platte City, Missouri

Grant Albright and Aidan Stone.

Plattsburg, Missouri

Joshua Santy and Sydney Stephens.

Ravenwood, Missouri

Nathaniel Schieber.

Rock Port, Missouri

Ethan Lucas.

Savannah, Missouri

Dakota Tilley.

St. Joseph

Maria Alvarado, Jacob Ball, Celeste Blakely, Andrew Brunner, Justin Copeland, Tyler Dorsey, Danielle Dotson, Braeden Drag, Marissa Drag, Collin Gentry, Sophie Grier, Braxton Hardy, Jack Hausman, Payton Redemer, Ian Smith, Tori Tolen and Katherine Wise.

Trenton, Missouri

Eric Kleinschmidt and Eric Wong.

Weatherby, Missouri

Samuel Hunt.

Weston, Missouri

Matik Heskin.

