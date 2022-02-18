Several area students received degrees from Missouri University of Science and Technology during commencement ceremonies in December. Those from our area include:
Cameron, Missouri
Ryan Losensky, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering.
Chillicothe, Missouri
Adam Rice, bachelor of science, petroleum engineering.
Gallatin, Missouri
Samuel Coulson, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering.
Platte City, Missouri
Grant Dixon, bachelor of science, computer science.
Savannah, Missouri
Alexander Fierros, bachelor of science, engineering management.
