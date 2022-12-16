Missouri American Water

Members of the American Water Charitable Foundation present a check for $14,500 to the St. Joseph Youth Alliance on Dec. 8.

 Submitted photo

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a 501c(3) organization established by American Water, recently announced the St. Joseph Youth Alliance was awarded a 2022 State Strategic Grant in the amount of $14,500.

“We are very fortunate and thankful to have been awarded these funds from the Charitable Foundation,” said Anita Jolly, Youth Employment Program Director. “These funds will allow us to better serve our YouthBuild Construction Program participants through the provision of personal tool kits, development of a pilot program to earn an alternative high school diploma, and the purchase of a tool trailer to streamline travel to the worksite and get participants actively engaged in training quicker.”

