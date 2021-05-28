MidAmerica Nazarene University recently announced its President’s, Dean’s and Honor Roll lists for the spring 2021 semester. All students in traditional programs carrying 12 semester hours or more with a term GPA from 3.2 to 4.0 may qualify for one of these academic honors. The President’s List is a 4.0 grade point average for the semester; the Dean’s List ranges from 3.5 to 3.99; and the Honor Roll is 3.2 to 3.49.
Area students on the lists include:
Braymer, Missouri
Victoria Smith, Dean’s List.
Fairview, Kansas
Austin Tummons, Dean’s List.
Kingston, Missouri
Clayton Cook, Dean’s List; and Dawson Cook, Honor Roll.
Pickering, Missouri
Cole Bird, President’s List.
Platte City, Missouri
Jake Overton, Dean’s List.
