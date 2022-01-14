MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe, Kansas, announced its President’s, Dean’s List and Honor Roll for the fall 2021 semester. The President’s List is a 4.0-grade point average for the semester; Dean’s List ranges from 3.5 to 3.99; and the Honor Roll is 3.2 to 3.49.
Area students included on the lists are:
Bigelow, Missouri
Sophia Davis, President’s List.
Braymer, Missouri
Victoria Smith, President’s List.
Kingston, Missouri
Dawson Cook, Honor Roll.
Pickering, Missouri
Cole Bird, Dean’s List.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.