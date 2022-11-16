FAUCETT, Missouri – Corban Springs, senior at Mid-Buchanan and Kylee Karl, sophomore at Mid-Buchanan, have been selected for the High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall. Springs will perform with the Honors Performance Series Choir, while Karl will perform with the Honors Performance Series Band in February 2023. Participation in the Honors Ensembles is limited to the highest-rated young performers from across the world.

Springs and Karl both auditioned for the Honors Performance Series and recently were accepted after a review by the Honors Selection Board. Acceptance to the elite group is a direct result of the talent, dedication, and achievements demonstrated in their application and audition recording.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.