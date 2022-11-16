FAUCETT, Missouri – Corban Springs, senior at Mid-Buchanan and Kylee Karl, sophomore at Mid-Buchanan, have been selected for the High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall. Springs will perform with the Honors Performance Series Choir, while Karl will perform with the Honors Performance Series Band in February 2023. Participation in the Honors Ensembles is limited to the highest-rated young performers from across the world.
Springs and Karl both auditioned for the Honors Performance Series and recently were accepted after a review by the Honors Selection Board. Acceptance to the elite group is a direct result of the talent, dedication, and achievements demonstrated in their application and audition recording.
Springs has studied music for several years, is a part of the Frederick Boulevard Youth Praise Band, is a member of the New Generation Singers, and studies with vocal instructor Shaun Agnew. Karl has also studied music for several years, is also a member of the Frederick Boulevard Praise Band, and studies flute under the direction of Melanie Maxwell. Both are members of the Mid-Buchanan music program, under the direction of Jonathan Hobbs. “It is such an honor to have not only one student, but two from our district chosen for such a prestigious honor”, said Mr. Jay Albright, Superintendent of the Mid-Buchanan School District. “Both of these students excel in music, and we are so proud of them.”
Springs and Karl will join performers from around the world for a special performance at the world-famous Carnegie Hall, a venue that marks the pinnacle of musical achievement. The finalists will come together in New York City, where they will have the opportunity to learn from world-renowned conductors, work with other performers, and get a taste of New York. The Honors Performance will take place Saturday, February 4, 2023 and is open to the public. Tickets can be purchased beginning approximately 60 days prior to the performance through the Carnegie Hall box office.
“Being selected to the Honors Performance Series is something each Finalist should be extremely proud of accomplishing,” said Marion Gomez, Music Director for the Honors Performance Series. “We processed nearly 10,000 nominations this year and have selected the most talented student performers from around the world. Working with these conductors and performing at these renowned music halls is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that these musicians will never forget.”
Both Springs and Karl are raising funds to offset expenses of this trip, which is approximately $3500 per student. If you are interested in helping to support these two musicians, financial donations can be dropped off at Nodaway Valley Bank, or mailed to:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.