Bryan Williams of Maryville, Missouri, and Jenniffer Chapman of Ridgeway, Missouri, have been named to the honors list for the spring 2021 semester at Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines, Iowa. To qualify for the Dean's List, students must attain a grade point average (GPA) between 3.50 and 3.749, in their most recent semester, for a minimum of six credit hours.