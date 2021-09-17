The St. Joseph Historical Society recently hosted a memorial dinner to honor the late Clyde Weeks, the former executive director of Robidoux Row Museum and one of the premier historians in the area.
A meal served by Chaun's Catering launched the memorial fund set up in Clyde and his wife, Mavis', memory. The event included messages from the president of the St. Joseph Historical Society, Denise Tapia, a reading of his autobiography and many others expressing fond memories of Clyde.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.