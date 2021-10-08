Meierhoffer has named its recent Caregiver of Excellence Award Program winners.
The awards recognize staff members who selflessly serve patients in home health, hospice, hospital staff and nursing home/assisted living communities.
The summer 2021 Caregiver Award winners include:
Sarah Merten of Mosaic Life Care, hospital staff.
Valeri Whiting of Field Pointe Senior Living, assisted living/nursing home.
Liliana Silvestry of Home Instead, home health.
Stefanie Nold of Freudenthal Hospice, hospice care.
Nominations for the 2021 fall awards will be accepted through Oct. 25. Go to thecompassionpoint.com to submit online or call Jane Graves at 816-271-0338.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.