At its monthly meeting in October, the Buchanan County Medical Society authorized $9,000 in grants and scholarships for the fiscal year of 2021-22.
At the top of the list was a medical student scholarship grant of $5,000 to be deposited in the Missouri State Medical Foundation. Those funds are to be used for $1,000 scholarships and awarded to medical students in our area.
A $1,000 grant was deposited in the Missouri Western State University Foundation student nurse scholarship program. Two $1,000 grants were donated to the Social Welfare Board and the Noyes home. An additional $1,000 was authorized for organizations that help in the fight against human trafficking, awardees to be determined at a later date.
The society also discussed the funding of a scholarship program for students at Missouri Western State University who are enrolled in other health professions.
