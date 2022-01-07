Kierstyn C. McMillen of Stanberry, Missouri, was named to the fall semester Honor Roll at Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas. To qualify for the academic honor, students must be enrolled full-time and earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 and above. 95 students earned a GPA of 4.0.

