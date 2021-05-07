Metropolitan Community College in St. Joseph celebrated its first-ever group of graduates by presenting them with “grad bags” on April 23 at the Hillyard Technical Center site.
Thirty-one students at the St. Joseph location are candidates for graduation.
Each Metropolitan Community College campus held grad bag events recently, but the St. Joseph graduates received a few special items, including MCC St. Joseph T-shirts, MCC-blue leis, personalized “Congrats” cookies and wolf head keychains (in honor of the school’s mascot).
The grad bags also included a graduation cap and tassel, Metropolitan Community College medallion, graduation announcements and commencement information.
Metropolitan Community College’s 2021 commencement ceremony will be held outdoors this year at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 13, at Starlight Theatre in Kansas City.
“We are excited to honor our St. Joseph students and look forward to seeing them at Starlight on May 13,” said Larry Rideaux Jr., president of the MCC-Maple Woods campus, which oversees the St. Joseph site.
MCC-Maple Woods Vice President Ellen Crowe and site administrator Dreand Johnson spoke to the group of new St. Joe graduates and helped hand out the grad bags.
MCC has established credit and noncredit programs at its St. Joseph location, including practical nursing, radiologic technology, certified nursing assistant, surgical technology and welding, as well as general education classes.
“In May, a new group of students in a maintenance apprenticeship program will be starting in St. Joseph,” Rideaux added.
