Mayor Bill McMurray proclaimed Tuesday, March 8, 2022, International Women's Day in St. Joseph while at the Runcie Club meeting at the Albrecht Gallery. More than 80 women were in attendance as he presented the proclamation he signed to Michelle Mears, club president.
Mayor proclaims March 8 International Women's Day
