State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, welcomed members of Lafayette High School’s Dead Patriots Society to the Missouri State Capitol recently.
The after-school club focuses on history and government and travels to Jefferson City each year to witness the Legislature in session.
“As someone who shares an abiding interest in government from a young age, I truly appreciated meeting with these bright young students and seeing their enthusiasm for the Capitol and their state legislature,” Luetkemeyer said. “It was my pleasure to welcome the members of the Dead Patriot’s Society, and I hope their visit will inspire some of them to become more involved in public policy in the future.”
Members of the club visiting the Capitol along with their club advisor Derek Frieling were Erica Butner, Taylor Barber, Owen Estes, Kaya Woosley, Stella Neri, Sloan Ridpath, Octavius Sims-Payne, Kenny Campbell and Taylee Parmenter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.