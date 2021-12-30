KC Kiner Wortman, a former resident of St. Joseph and a graduate of Bishop LeBlond High School, recently returned to the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art to host a signing of her newly released book.
Wortman has worked as a professional artist since high school. After college, she opened a studio where she taught kids art in Downtown St. Joseph and founded the Heartland Art Fest to support local artists. She exhibited her work at juried art shows and taught summer art camps at the Albrecht Art Museum in the late 1970s and 1980s. She founded the Heartland Art Fest in St. Joseph in 1979. She now lives in eastern Iowa where she owns and operates Thou Art Gallery and represents more than 35 local artists
Wortman has been illustrating and publishing children’s books for 30 years. Her newest work is called “Goodnight Farm Friends” and tells the story of how farm equipment works by growing and harvesting fields. It features characters that include a tractor, plow and combine as well as a skid loader and a dog named Popcorn.
“It was a fun story to illustrate, but being a city girl, I had to do a lot of research to get the machines correct,” Wortman said.
“Goodnight Farm Friends” was written by Nathan Hein. KC & Kompany is the publisher. For more information or to purchase a copy, visit Wortman’s website thouartiowa.com.
