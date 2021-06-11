Colton Rich and Tyler Turner, both of St. Joseph, have been named to the Greenville University spring 2021 Dean’s List. Greenville University is a four-year accredited Christian liberal arts school with more than 1,400 undergraduate and graduate students located in Greenville, Illinois.
