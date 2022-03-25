Three area students completed degrees at Wichita State University in the fall of 2021. The local graduates are:
Hiawatha, Kansas
John M. Vonagher, undergraduate certificate, social work and addiction.
Platte City, Missouri
Bryce E. Bearden, Bachelor of Science degree in industrial engineering, magna cum laude.
St. Joseph, Missouri
Alicia S. Durkin, Master of Human Resource Management.
