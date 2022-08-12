Several area students recently graduated from Missouri State University in Springfield. They include:
Albany, Missouri
Lauryn Brown, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, cum laude; and Hannah Groves, Bachelor of Social Work, cum laude in the Honors College.
Bethany, Missouri
Zachary Faulkner, Bachelor of Science in marketing and marketing research.
Burlington Junction, Missouri
Jacob Marsh, Master of Science in cybersecurity.
Country Club Village, Missouri
Hailey Gregory, Bachelor of Science in biology.
DeKalb, Missouri
Elizabeth Reynolds, Bachelor of Science in biology.
Fairfax, Missouri
Tacy Mitchell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, summa cum laude.
Maryville, Missouri
Rebecca Meyers, Bachelor of Science in management.
Maysville, Missouri
Max White, Bachelor of Science in marketing.
Plattsburg, Missouri
Kayley Clements, Bachelor of Science in psychology and criminology, magna cum laude.
St. Joseph
Sarah Bolander, Bachelor of Science in Education in elementary education, summa cum laude; Morgan Eckels, of Saint Joseph, graduated with a Master of Science in Education, special education; Lexi George, Bachelor of Science in marketing, summa cum laude; Marissa Leslie, Master of Social Work; Joseph Myers, Bachelor of Fine Arts in musical theatre, cum laude; and Taylor Thompson, Doctor of Physical Therapy.
