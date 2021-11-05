Two local middle schoolers, Kristen Schaeffer and Addie Schubert, were able to provide care packages to U.S. troops as part of an English class assignment to “change the world.”
With the help of the nonprofit group Troopster, Kristen and Addie supported more than 50 sailors aboard the USS Carl Vincent.
“Last year before COVID, we were challenged to do something that would help people. We knew we wanted to help the military in some way because of all they sacrifice to keep us safe. We decided to raise money to make care packages to send to deployed troops,” Kristen said. “My cousin is in the Marines, and I don’t get to see him very often, but we were thinking that because they (military members) sacrifice so much for us, it would be really nice to give back to them.”
At the beginning of the 2019-20 school year, Kristen and Addie were sixth-grade students at Mid-Buchanan R-V Elementary School. Coronavirus was not yet a concern, and classes were held in a regular classroom setting. Katie Bishop, Mid-Buchanan’s sixth-grade English teacher, challenged the class with a unique assignment that encouraged the students to think of a way to give back to the world.
Kristen and Addie, with the help of their parents, began fundraising for their project, which they called “Deployed Care.” The students held a pool tournament, a raffle and a silent auction and raised more than $1,000 to help them send care packages to U.S. troops.
Unfortunately, mid-way through the assignment, mandatory school and business closures began taking place nationwide. Unable to attend school and visit post offices or stores to purchase and send care package supplies, the progress of the project was halted.
Kristen and Addie reached out to Troopster and donated the money they raised to continue the plan of helping deployed troops.
Troopster is a veteran founded and operated 501c3 based out of Norfolk, Virginia. The organization works with communities, businesses and military families nationwide to support deployed service members by delivering care packages overseas.
