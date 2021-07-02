Local students recently earned degrees from Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. Those from our area included:

Amazonia, Missouri

Michael Hummer, Bachelor's degree in marketing.

Easton, Missouri

Curtis Goacher, Master's degree in business administration.

Platte City, Missouri

Stephanie Laures, magna cum laude, Bachelor's degree in nursing.

St. Joseph

Matthew Austin, Bachelor's degree in finance; Zackary Fredrickson, Bachelor's degree in exercise science and strength and conditioning; Connor Haynes, Bachelor's degree in management; Joseph Lilly, Master's degree in business administration; and Saxton Thuston, Bachelor's degree in finance.

Trenton, Missouri

Joseph Stegman, cum laude, Bachelor's degree in biochemistry.

Trimble, Missouri

Alexandra Gilham, Bachelor's degree in finance.

Weston, Missouri

Brett Shepardson, Bachelor's degree in civil engineering.

