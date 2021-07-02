Local students recently earned degrees from Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. Those from our area included:
Amazonia, Missouri
Michael Hummer, Bachelor's degree in marketing.
Easton, Missouri
Curtis Goacher, Master's degree in business administration.
Platte City, Missouri
Stephanie Laures, magna cum laude, Bachelor's degree in nursing.
St. Joseph
Matthew Austin, Bachelor's degree in finance; Zackary Fredrickson, Bachelor's degree in exercise science and strength and conditioning; Connor Haynes, Bachelor's degree in management; Joseph Lilly, Master's degree in business administration; and Saxton Thuston, Bachelor's degree in finance.
Trenton, Missouri
Joseph Stegman, cum laude, Bachelor's degree in biochemistry.
Trimble, Missouri
Alexandra Gilham, Bachelor's degree in finance.
Weston, Missouri
Brett Shepardson, Bachelor's degree in civil engineering.
