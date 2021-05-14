Missouri University of Science and Technology’s Combat Robotics Design Team recently earned second place at BotsKC, an industry-driven robotic fighting competition that was held in late April in Pleasant Valley, Missouri.
Michael Johnson, a sophomore from Kingston, Missouri, was a member of the team.
In addition to earning second place overall out of 26 teams, S&T’s team earned third in robot battles and first in engineering documentation. This was the team’s first-ever robot build and first year taking part in a competition. The team was formed in the spring of 2020.
S&T’s robot, named Ankle Grinder, competed in the 15-pound division at BotsKC. During the competition, the S&T robot went through several rounds of fighting-style competitions against other teams’ robots.
The BotsKC competition paired Kansas City-area manufacturers and students to design, build and battle robots in gladiator-style contests while teaching science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) skills and aiming to build a larger STEM workforce.
