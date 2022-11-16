Ten winners of the 2022 Agricultural Proficiency Awards were named during the sixth session of the 95th National FFA Convention & Expo on Oct. 28 in Indianapolis.
Agricultural Proficiency Awards honor FFA members who, through supervised agricultural experiences, have developed specialized skills they can apply toward their future careers.
Students compete in areas ranging from agricultural communications to wildlife management. Proficiency awards are also recognized at local and state levels and provide recognition to members exploring and becoming established in agricultural career pathways.
Trent Lane Dowell of the Gallatin FFA Chapter was selected as the National Winner of the Wildlife Management Proficiency Award. Dowell serves as an officer for the Gallatin FFA Chapter and is the son of Trent Dowell and Ida and Cole Kemper.
His advisors are Brant Burns and Amy Holder.
Lane has a two-part supervised agricultural experience involving wildlife habitat management and deer feed mineral production. He takes raw products and grinds them into a palatable mineral treat for deer to consume.
This mix of ingredients boosts the immune system and enables deer to fight off illnesses such as blue tongue and chronic wasting disease. He began his deer mineral business as a freshman hoping to provide wildlife enthusiasts and hunters with healthy animals.
His project grew during the pandemic and expanded to include the creation of food plots for wildlife. His business has expanded into three states.
He also creates shooting paths and sets-up blinds and deer stands for hunters and hunters who are differently abled. Dowell was named a National Finalist in August, only four are named for each award area.
He began a series of interviews that concluded in September. Dowell will receive $1000 in prize money from the many corporate sponsors of his proficiency award area.
The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 850,000 student members as part of 8,995 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
