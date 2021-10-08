Hailey Hicks, a senior from St. Joseph, is among the 16 students at the Missouri University of Science and Technology who will compete for the titles of 2021 Homecoming King and Homecoming Queen.
Missouri S&T’s student union board will choose the winners through voting after conducting interviews the week prior.
The queen and king, as well as runners-up, will be announced during halftime ceremonies of the Missouri S&T Homecoming football game against Truman State University. The game starts at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Allgood-Bailey Stadium in Rolla, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.