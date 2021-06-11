Missouri Western State University’s Center for Workforce Development recently completed its first professional sales certificate program, with 17 local professionals completing the nine-week course.

The new program was developed in collaboration with local employers to help them meet their professional sales training needs. The new certificate is designed to help participants learn and maximize effective sales strategies.

The curriculum included the psychology of selling, effective communication skills, personal branding, cultivating leads, handling objections and providing quality service after the sale. The program is designed to help participants identify and maximize their sales styles and increase their knowledge of the issue, needs and services available in our community.

“We received great responses from the participants from the class. The combination of educational instruction along with the involvement of sales industry experts makes this a unique workforce training,” said Annette Weeks, director of the Center for Entrepreneurship at Missouri Western State University.

The Center for Workforce Development offers a wide range of online certificates and courses for businesses seeking employee training or individuals who want to acquire new professional skills.