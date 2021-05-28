Gary Westcott, the author of “Gathering Moss,” culled from the memoirs of Josiah B. Moss, has released a new book related to local history.

“Lost St Joseph: Lake Contrary” is the story of the resort and amusement park known as Lake Contrary. The book provides the backstories, circumstances and characters that created the once-beloved lakeside resort.

The story begins with Platte Purchase and ends when the park was closed in 1964. The resort and amusement park were known to virtually everyone within 100 miles of Lake Contrary.

The book also contains many rarely seen photos of the early Lake Contrary Amusement Park and accompanying Lotus Club.

Contemporary citizens may not know about the yacht races once held at Lake Contrary against visiting teams from St. Louis and Omaha. The boats were shipped here by rail to compete against the champion “Sylvia” racing sailboat/yacht that was built in St. Joseph around the turn of the 20th century.

The “Gathering Moss” and “Lake Contrary” books are both available in the gift shops of the St. Joseph Museum the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Pony Express Museum. Purchasing a book through one of these venues allows a portion of the sale to help support their work.