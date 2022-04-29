From April 20 to 24, more than 170 players and 20 teams from in and around St. Joseph travelled to Sioux City, Iowa, to compete in the 2022 Midwest 8-Ball Championship tournament.
The players were those who participated in local pool leagues run by Acme Music & Vending from the previous year or were sponsored by Acme in the youth tournaments.
The tournament was held at the Siouxland Expo Center, where 140 tables were set up for more than 1,300 people entered in singles 8-ball, singles 9-ball and team 8-ball competition. In total, local players brought home $8,445 in winnings and many awards.
Top finishers included:
Open Regular 8-Ball Singles: Robert Eacret, second place.
Open Advanced 8-Ball Singles: Brian Horner, first place.
Open Intermediate 8-Ball Singles: Lou Lopez, second place.
Open Masters 8-Ball Singles: Matt Smith, fourth place.
Open Seniors 8-Ball Singles: Pat Powers, first place.
Open Advanced 9-Ball Singles: Chris Kluge, third place.
Open Super Seniors 9-Ball Singles: Lewis Lamb, second place.
Open Intermediate TEAM 8-Ball: Furburglars, second place.
Womens Regular 8-Ball Singles: Rikki Herring, second place.
Womens Intermediate 8-Ball Singles: Leslie Williams, third place.
Youth 8-Ball Singles: Jordan Helfery, first place.
