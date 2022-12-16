Local church makes dozens of blankets for foster kids News-Press NOW Dec 16, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Image-5.jpeg Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save One local church is doing something new this holiday season by participating in service projects instead of having a Christmas program and a big dinner. After researching on the website JustServe.org, local residents and members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints discovered a need for blankets for foster children.The church purchased enough material to make and tie 36 fleece blankets, which were donated to Roxanne Maggart with Cornerstone Connection.company that collects and donates new blankets for foster children.Each blanket has a large name tag sewn on so everyone knows it belongs to that child.They were also able to find website called My Very Own Blanket, a nonprofit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Blanket Church Christianity Commerce Website Holiday Season Dinner Christmas Research Fleece Need × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Dear Abby Life Time has opened wounds instead of healing them (Dec. 17) Life My sister's belongings are stored in my garage (Dec. 18) Life Choose the right time for sharing words of sympathy (Dec. 16) Horoscopes Life Horoscopes for Dec. 17 Life Horoscopes for Dec. 16 Life Horoscopes for Dec. 15 0:47 Cold and dry Friday 19 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
