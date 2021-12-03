Claire Cathcart, a sophomore at Bishop LeBlond High School, is one of more than 600 high school cheerleaders and dancers from across the country who will participate in the Varsity Spirit Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Honolulu from Dec. 4 to 8.
The individuals invited to perform are part of a select group of cheerleaders and dancers chosen as All-Americans during Varsity Spirit summer camps across the country. All Americans are selected via tryout based on either superior cheerleading or dance skills at camps operated by Universal Cheerleaders Association, Universal Dance Association, National Cheerleaders Association, National Dance Alliance, United Spirit Association or Urban Cheerleading Experience. Only the top 10% of the cheerleaders and dancers from Varsity Spirit camps earn the chance to march in a holiday parade.
Cathcart will perform with the Varsity Spirit All-Americans in a performance before the opening ceremony of the parade and then be a part of the parade before thousands of fans lining the streets of Waikiki Beach. This trip marks the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Besides being able to perform, athletes will have the opportunity to meet cheerleaders and dancers from across that nation and enjoy a trip to the Pearl Harbor Memorial and the USS Missouri Battleship.
