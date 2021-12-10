Gregory Weigart, an Automotive Service Excellence-certified automotive technician from Savannah, Missouri, recently was honored with a national achievement award as the ZF/ASE Aftermarket Master Automobile Technician of the Year.
Forty-eight automotive professionals were recognized on Nov. 18, 2021, at the Fall Board of Governors meeting of the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence held at the Scottsdale Resort and Spa in Scottsdale, Arizona.
“Greg, who works at Kruse's Auto Repair Center in St. Joseph, is one of the outstanding ASE-certified professionals recognized annually by different segments of the automotive service and repair industry. Each of these elite technicians is presented with an industry-specific award recognizing their achievement,” said ASE President and CEO Timothy Zilke.
Thirty-two companies from both OEM and Aftermarket segments sponsored the individual technician recognition awards in the auto, truck, collision, parts and service categories, along with awards for instructors. In addition to looking for top scores on ASE tests, award sponsors examine on-the-job excellence, community service and other factors when selecting honorees.
