A local author has written a series of children’s books that now are available to the public.
Stacey Mollus began the project called “Mimi’s Loves” in 2017 when her grandson was sad because his family was moving away.
“He asked me, ‘But what if I miss you, Mimi?’ and that question broke my heart,” Mollus said.
Wanting to send him off with a promise of “never, ever letting him go,” Mollus sat down and began writing a book for him and him alone. But the project turned into a children’s book called “But What if I Miss You?” about the extremes a grandma would go to so she could see her little buddy.
After that success, Mollus began feeling pressure from her other five grandchildren to make a book “just for them,” and so she set off on a journey to write one for each child, specifically targeting them and their personalities.
“What Do You See When You See Me?” is for her oldest granddaughter.
“Being special needs, in a wheelchair and non-verbal, I wrote this one first-person, so she could ‘explain’ to others how different is still beautiful,” Mollus said. The pages have extra-large print and pictures to make it easier for children with sight issues, and it is a great conversation starter to help children better understand the friends around them who have physical limitations.
“Best Friend Found” is a book with brightly colored illustrations about a little girl and her dog who set out on an adventure to find “a new best friend” after being convinced that the sparkly rock they found in the backyard was left there by a unicorn.
“This book is full of glitter, adventure and giggles, just like granddaughter number three, for whom the book was written,” Mollus said.
Mollus’ latest book hit the shelves in October. “The Neighborhood Thief” is her first mystery, written at the request of granddaughter number two. This book is about a little girl whose sweater comes up missing, and she has no doubt that with her detective work she can find the culprit.
Book number five is coming out right before Christmas. Keep an eye out for “Tiny Piggy Goes to School.”
“This book is about my tiniest granddaughter who took her stuffed piggy to school for emotional support on the first day of school, and how the sweet piggy loved it!” Mollus said. “This one has some of the cutest pictures I’ve drawn and gives the reader a darling perspective from a stuffed animal.”
A sixth book will be available in the spring.
“I wrote these books from my heart. The pictures are hand-drawn, adding to their charm and warmth,” Mollus said. “My hope is that families will read the books together, they will spark conversations and everyone will feel all warm and fuzzy when they are finished. They were truly a labor of love, and I want the readers to feel that love.”
All of the books are available on Amazon. Readers can send Mollus questions and comments at staceymollus@hotmail.com and find her on Instagram and Facebook at Stacey Mollus.
