St. Joseph resident Debra L. Butterfield is releasing her newest book, “Claiming Her Inheritance,” published by CrossRiver Media Group.
This is her eighth book but her first novel. “Claiming Her Inheritance” is the first book of a planned trilogy. “Discovering Her Inheritance,” book 2 of the “Her Inheritance” series, already is in the works with a planned 2022 release date.
Butterfield began her writing career as a junior copywriter for Focus on the Family in 2002. After moving to St. Joseph in 2005, she began work as a freelance writer and editor and published her first book in 2007. She joined CrossRiver Media in 2014 as an editor and became its editorial director in 2019.
“I had so much fun writing this book,” Butterfield said. “Fiction is my passion, so I really don’t know why it took me so long to write my first novel.”
Butterfield said she has no plans to stop writing.
“I surprised myself when I realized this was my eighth book. I plan on writing many more,” she said.
To learn more about CrossRiver Media and “Claiming Her Inheritance,” visit CrossRiverMedia.com. To learn more about Debra L. Butterfield, visit her website at DebraLButterfield.com.
