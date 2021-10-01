"The Christ Child is Missing" is a Christmas narrative by local author Joann Perry, a retired nurse who is known as "Church Grandma" to many young people.
"The family [in the story] is working together to decorate their grandparents' house for Christmas," Perry said. "Wreaths are hung, the tree is trimmed and it is time to set out the nativity, but the Christ child is missing. Will they find him or something to take his place? Do they need to have Jesus to have Christmas?"
The story is not only a reminder to keep Christ in Christmas but also of the importance of keeping Christ with us all year long, Perry said.
"The Christ Child is Missing," published by Christian Faith Publishing, can be purchased at traditional bookstores or online on Amazon, the Apple iTunes store or Barnes & Noble. For more information, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
