Local author Paula Shue Winfrey recently hosted a book signing at the Tiger’s Den in Downtown St. Joseph. Along with illustrator Ashley Voltmer, Winfrey presented the first two books in the series “Adventures of the Bubble Kids.”
Winfrey is a recently retired elementary teacher (Noyes and Coleman) who dreamed of writing kids’ books.
“Reading aloud with my students was one of my most favorite activities to do,” she said. “I loved watching them be captivated by a story, voice or unexpected plot twist as I read.”
Winfrey was happy to see some of her former students at the book signing as well.
In the 1990s, Winfrey began with an idea to write a social studies-themed chapter-book series featuring her three oldest children as the main characters.
“I wanted it to teach some geography and history, so I planned to have the trio of siblings travel somehow to each state capitol and learn something about a time in that state’s history,” she said. “My mom, who reads like a crazy person and should be an author herself, had the brilliant idea of the kids traveling by bubble. I needed a travel guide for the kids, so the family golden retriever, Baxter, was added to bring the whole concept to life.”
The series is published locally by Amazing Things Press. Winfrey has one more book in the illustration stage and a new idea for a graphic novel series. The “Bubble Kids” series eventually will have 50 books.
“I love to draw, but I work too slowly, so I’ve been blessed to find artist Ashley Voltmer, a high school friend to my oldest son, Bear,” Winfrey said. “Ashley is so gifted and adds a tremendous amount of storytelling to the “Bubble Kids.” My niece, Katie, is illustrating the recent picture books, so it’s fun knowing that my ideas can come to life.”
“Bubble Kids” and other books by Winfrey can be found on Amazon. To contact Winfrey, visit her Facebook page under Paula Shue Winfrey or email stjoecp@sbcglobal.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.