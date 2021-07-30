Lindsey Holcumbrink, an attorney at the law firm of Murphy, Taylor, Siemens & Elliott P.C. in St. Joseph, has been accepted into Class II of the Heart of America Fellows Institute of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel.
Holcumbrink received her Bachelor of Science in agriculture business magna cum laude from Missouri State University in 2007. After working in agriculture lending and compliance for seven years, she decided to pursue her law degree. Holcumbrink received her Juris Doctor magna cum laude in 2016 from the University of Missouri-Kansas City and her Masters of Law in Taxation at the University of Missouri-Kansas City in 2017.
Holcumbrink concentrates her practice in the areas of estate planning, elder law and tax law. She is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and the Estate Planning, Elder Law and Tax Law Committees of the Missouri Bar Association.
The Heart of America Fellows Institute was created by ACTEC Fellows to develop the profession’s future leaders in trust and estate law through a series of in-depth educational presentations. The program begins in August 2021 and concludes in December 2021.
