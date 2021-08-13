Maryville, Missouri, artist Lana Cease has been awarded signature status with the National Watercolor Society based in San Pedro, California.
Signature status is attained after an artist is accepted into three international exhibitions. Cease was accepted into 2019, 2020 and 2021 international shows.
“Three years in a row alone feels amazing,” Cease said. “That’s not a common occurrence but incredibly humbling nonetheless.”
The National Watercolor Society is considered one of the premier organizations in its field, covering all of the United States and having an international reach. Cease's piece will be on exhibit on the National Watercolor Society website this year due to the COVID pandemic.
There are approximately 800 signature members of the National Watercolor Society in the world.
“It’s akin to winning a lifetime achievement award," Cease said. "It might take 30 years to get it, or it might take three. I feel very lucky indeed.”
Cease, who is a photographer by trade, is a watercolorist in her spare time. She has created art her entire life but has focused on watercolor almost exclusively for the past nine years. She started painting in 2012 after receiving a class from her husband, Gene, as a gift.
In July, Cease was invited to the Missouri Governor’s Mansion by First Lady Teresa Parson to attend a reveal party for the Missouri Bicentennial Quilt. Cease created a quilt block representing Nodaway County.
At that event, Cease presented the First Lady with a painting of the governor and Mrs. Parson.
“It was exciting to be included in something so historical so I wanted to give something back to the State of Missouri as a thank you for including me," Cease said.
Cease is currently working towards achieving her signature status in the American Watercolor Society based in New York City.
Cease also has a piece hanging in the Springfield Art Museum with the Watercolor USA exhibition. It will hang until Aug. 29.
