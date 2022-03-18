Lana Cease of Maryville, Missouri, has been appointed to the National Watercolor Society’s Board of Directors as the director of education.
“I feel very privileged to take on this role at such an exciting time for watercolor. The needs of artists around the world are changing rapidly in the areas of art education,” Cease said. “It’s an honor to join NWS board of directors and to be part of a values-led organization that’s constantly evolving to both enable and enhance the lives of artists and art lovers.”
Cease will help lead the organization in a scholarship program for artists called the “ScholARTship” where mentorship is given from established artists. She also will be heading up multiple art workshops each year presented by artists that are open to the public and members of the organization.
Cease also hopes to bring new programs to the organization that will encourage younger artists and introduce them to the art of watercolor, to bring more youth and vitality not just to the organization but to the art as a whole.
Cease, who has been a watercolor artist for 10 years, also is a signature member of the NWS and is currently in consideration for signature membership in the American Watercolor Society. She currently has a painting on exhibition at the Salmungundi club in New York City for the AWS 2022 International exhibition.
To learn more about the National Watercolor Society, visit nationalwatercolorsociety.org. To see more of Cease's work, visit her website at lanacease.com.
