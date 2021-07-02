LifeLine Foods, a major player in the corn-milling industry with a diverse portfolio of food ingredients is celebrating its 20th year in business this June.
LifeLine was established in 2001 and operates out of a 780,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in St. Joseph. It employs 180 people.
As the third-largest corn miller in the United States, LifeLine Foods is co-owned by more than 650 family farmers and a leading ethanol technology firm located in Colwich, Kansas. The farmers are located in the heart of the Midwest and grow corn on farms across Missouri, Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska.
“People will always be our greatest asset and we wouldn’t be able to produce the highest quality corn ingredients on the market without our outstanding farmer-owners and staff,” said LifeLine Foods CEO Kevin Kelly. “Our footprint in the marketplace has grown and our business has flourished over the past two decades. When LifeLine started back in 2001, we offered four different products, had one business unit and had just 150 farmer-owners. Fast forward to today, we offer over 25 products, have6 business units, and over 650 farmer-owners.”
LifeLine Foods’ corn ingredients can be found in snacks such as corn dogs, corn puffs, tortillas, tortilla chips, beer and more.
LifeLine is a part of the Global Food Safety Initiative and utilizes a specific model to produce not only food but also fuel to ensure that every product that’s generated is 100% used and there’s zero waste.
“We will continue to focus on ways to enhance sustainability and implement efficient solutions into our business practices,” Kelly said.
For more information about LifeLine Foods LLC, go to www.LifeLine-Foods.com.
