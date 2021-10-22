An award dinner was hosted at the Remington Nature Center on Oct. 2 to honor law enforcement officers who go above and beyond to protect the city, county and state of Missouri and watch over the safety of college students.
The nominees were members of the four local law enforcement agencies: The St. Joseph Police Department, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Missouri Western State University Police Department.
Award winners include:
St. Joseph Police Department: Officer Lucas Winder and his K-9 partner Max.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department: Investigator Terry White.
Missouri State Highway Patrol: Corporal Kaleb F. Jeffers.
Missouri Western State University Police Department: Officer Teri Larison.
The local Optimist Clubs of St. Joseph presented the awards, given to the winners by their commanders. The St. Joseph clubs are the St. Joseph Optimist Inc., East Hills Optimist Club, Sunrise Optimist Club and the Evening Optimist Club.
Mayor Bill McMurray was in attendance to present a proclamation to each law enforcement agency. The meal was catered by Spanky & Buckwheat’s.
