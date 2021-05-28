Lauren Adams, of St. Joseph, won first place at the Missouri National History Day contest. Adams made an individual website on “Unbreakable Communication: The Navajo Code Talkers."

More than 5,000 students in grades six through 12 participate in the National History Day in Missouri program each year. In April, more than 400 students who advanced from regional competitions throughout the state gathered virtually to showcase their work.

A senior at Lafayette High School, Adams completed a website called “Unbreakable Communication” about the impact of the Navajo Code Talkers and advanced to the 2021 state competition after placing at regionals.

"When National History Day was in person, I really enjoyed walking around and looking at all the other exhibits and presenting my own. Due to COVID this year, it did take that aspect away, but being able to do a project over a topic of my choice is always most interesting and a sort of self-expression,” Adams said.