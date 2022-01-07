Frederick M. Lageschulte of St. Joseph has been named to the fall semester Dean’s List at Morningside University in Sioux City, Iowa. Lageschulte had a 4.0-grade point average.
Lageschulte on Morningside University Dean's List
- News-Press NOW
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Reported burglar dies from injuries, now being treated as homicide
- Victim identified in New Year's Day homicide
- One person found dead after shots fired
- Mosaic Life Care announces first baby of the New Year
- Stealing trial for accused killer moved again
- Man arrested after barricading himself in an apartment
- Entire block nearly wiped out in Tuesday night fire
- Woman seriously injured after car goes airborne
- Home destroyed after fire
- Teens seriously injured in crash near Savannah
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.