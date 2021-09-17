More than 200 people attended a 1950s-themed fundraiser for Special Olympics Missouri on Aug. 28. The Ladies Night Out Piccadilly Gala raised $25,415.
The event included catering by Golden Corral, Elvis impersonator Ben Johnson, DJ Jeff Sullivan and 210 prizes given out for a total value of more than $17,000.
In addition, Special Olympics Missouri celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.
