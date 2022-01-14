Karen Michele Knox of Weston, Missouri, has been named as one of the 2021 Dean’s List Honorees at Mount Marty University in Yankton, South Dakota. Dean’s List Honorees at Mount Marty University are defined as full-time undergraduate students with a minimum term grade point average of 3.5.
