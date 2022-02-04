St. Joseph Knights of Columbus Council 571 supports several charitable causes related to faith, respect for life at all stages and education. One of the group’s higher-profile efforts is the annual fundraising campaign on behalf of persons with developmental issues.
Dozens of council members participate each fall in what many refer to as the “Tootsie Roll Drive” to raise awareness about developmental disabilities. All funds raised are donated to Special Olympics of Northwest Missouri and the Developmental Center at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.
This year, the Knights donated $2,000 each to both organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.