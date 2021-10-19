A St. Joseph Police Department inquiry into what the St. Joseph School District referred to as an "allegation impacting student safety" at the Webster Learning Center is in the hands of the Juvenile Office of the 5th Judicial Circuit Court.
Few details are available. Capt. Jeff Wilson of the St. Joseph Police Department said he can't provide information about the incident. Linda Meyer, 5th Circuit judicial officer, said she doesn't know when the investigation began and is not able to comment as to when her office received it, or who is involved.
When asked about the nature of a possible offense, Meyer declined to answer, citing confidentiality statutes. However, she added, investigatory work has been done, and her office is now charged with reviewing the findings of law enforcement before deciding how to proceed. The SJSD likewise declined to specify details about the incident.
Founded as Daniel Webster School in 1931, the district repurposed the building in 2009. It hosts a number of services, including guided learning classes and the Missouri Options Program, which permits "public school enrolled students, who are at least 17 years of age and at risk of dropping out or not graduating with their cohort group, the opportunity to earn a standard high school diploma."
In response to a request for a statement about what happened at the Webster Center, a spokesperson sent the following:
"The St. Joseph School District is aware of this matter and takes concerns regarding student safety seriously. We cannot comment on matters involving individual students, as those are confidential as required by law. However, when the district becomes aware of an allegation impacting student safety, we promptly investigate the matter and address it as appropriate, in accordance with board policy and the law. The safety and well-being of St. Joseph School District students and staff is of utmost importance, and we are committed to providing a safe and successful learning environment in the district."
News-Press NOW reporter Morgan Riddell contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.