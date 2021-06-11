Iowa State University recently recognized students for outstanding academic achievement by naming them to the 2021 spring Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework.

Area students on the list include:

Chillicothe, Missouri

Macy Elizabeth Cavanah.

Hamilton,

Missouri

Andrew Charles Ernat.

Hiawatha, Kansas

Mary Elizabeth Rosa.

Horton, Kansas

Breanna Compton.

Maryville, Missouri

Skylar Ivy Bundridge and Laurelle A. Wickersham.

Weston, Missouri

Emily Lee Norman, Victoria Lee Norman, Leah Corinne Plummer and Anne C. Wurtenberger.