Iowa State University recently recognized students for outstanding academic achievement by naming them to the 2021 spring Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework.
Area students on the list include:
Chillicothe, Missouri
Macy Elizabeth Cavanah.
Hamilton,
Missouri
Andrew Charles Ernat.
Hiawatha, Kansas
Mary Elizabeth Rosa.
Horton, Kansas
Breanna Compton.
Maryville, Missouri
Skylar Ivy Bundridge and Laurelle A. Wickersham.
Weston, Missouri
Emily Lee Norman, Victoria Lee Norman, Leah Corinne Plummer and Anne C. Wurtenberger.
