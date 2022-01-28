Several area residents have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2021 Dean’s List at Iowa State University. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Area students included on the list are:
Chillicothe, Missouri
Macy Elizabeth Cavanah.
Gower, Missouri
Erin Christine McPike.
Hamilton, Missouri
Andrew Charles Ernat.
Hiawatha, Kansas
Jack Thomas Rosa.
Horton, Kansas
Breanna Compton.
Maryville, Missouri
Skylar Ivy Bundridge.
St. Joseph
Cowles Anderson.
Weston, Missouri
Victoria Lee Norman, Leah Corinne Plummer and Anne C. Wurtenberger.
