Three Rivers Hospice visited multiple nursing homes in the St. Joseph area to spread love and pass out candy to residents and staff members. Pictured are staff members from Abbey Woods and Diversicare nursing homes, along with Three Rivers Hospice team members, who helped to make the day special.
Hospice workers bring Halloween to residents, staff
- News-Press NOW
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Victim identified from fatal shooting Friday night
- Seven children, two adults hospitalized after crash
- Sheriff: Theft 'crews' apprehended in rural Buchanan County
- Special response team on scene of South 11th Street
- Biden's plan punishes retirees
- Thursday shooting victim in critical condition
- Two men shot leaving Dollar General on Monday
- Human remains found in homicide investigation in Union Star
- Board members say it's time to raise pay for teachers, subs
- Rosecrans Memorial Airport welcomes new cafe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.