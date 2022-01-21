Colton Howard Horn of Platte City, Missouri, was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater for the fall 2021 semester. Students with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher with no grade below a C made the Dean’s Honor Roll.
