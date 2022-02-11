Cindy Wilson has been promoted to branch manager of HNB Bank in Savannah. Wilson has been on staff at HNB since it acquired Farmer’s State Bank in 2012. Before HNB’s acquisition, Wilson had been employed with Farmer’s since 2002 and carries 23 years of total banking experience.
Wilson’s promotion comes after the retirement of Steve Humphrey, who served as Savannah’s branch manager for the past 10 years.
Also at HNB Bank, Jenna Wells has been hired as a loan officer. She was employed with Farmer’s State Bank from 1999, through HNB’s acquisition, before leaving in 2015. She will be returning to HNB with over 22 years of banking experience.
