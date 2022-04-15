Caroline Hausman of St. Joseph was honored in the 2021-22 class of Who’s Who Among Students at the University of Mississippi.
Students were recognized for their achievements on April 8 at The Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts.
“Our Who’s Who honorees are an extremely impressive group of students,” said Brent Marsh, assistant vice chancellor for student affairs and dean of students. “Each student receiving this award is most deserving, and I’m very pleased to present them with this special recognition.”
Who’s Who Among Students at the University of Mississippi is an honor for students who excel academically and demonstrate leadership and community service on and off campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.